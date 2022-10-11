Football: English Premier League Results
Muhammad Irfan Published October 11, 2022 | 02:10 AM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :English Premier League result on Monday: Nottingham Forest 1 (Dennis 15) Aston Villa 1 (Young 22) Played Sunday Arsenal 3 (Martinelli 1, Saka 45+5, 76-pen) Liverpool 2 (Nunez 34, Firmino 53) Crystal Palace 2 (Edouard 24, Eze 76) Leeds 1 (Struijk 10) West Ham 3 (Bowen 29-pen, Scamacca 62, Antonio 90+1) Fulham 1 (Pereira 5) Everton 1 (Iwobi 5) Manchester United 2 (Antony 15, Ronaldo 44) Played Saturday Bournemouth 2 (Billing 67, Christie 71) Leicester 1 (Daka 10) Brighton 0 Tottenham 1 (Kane 22) Chelsea 3 (Havertz 45, Pulisic 54, Broja 90) Wolves 0Manchester City 4 (Cancelo 20, Foden 32, Mahrez 49, Haaland 65) Southampton 0Newcastle 5 (Guimaraes 21, 56, Murphy 28, Almiron 82, Pinnock 90-og) Brentford 1 (Toney 54-pen)