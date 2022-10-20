Football: English Premier League Results
Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2022 | 02:00 AM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :English Premier League results on Wednesday: Bournemouth 0 Southampton 1 (Adams 9) Brentford 0 Chelsea 0 Liverpool 1 (Nunez 22) West Ham Newcastle 1 (Almiron 31) Everton 0 Playing later Manchester United v Tottenham (1915) Played Tuesday Brighton 0 Nottingham Forest 0 Crystal Palace 2 (Eze 47, Zaha 70) Wolves 1 (A.Traore 31) Playing on Thursday Fulham v Aston Villa (1830), Leicester v Leeds (1915) MANCHESTER UNITED