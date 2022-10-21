Football: English Premier League Results
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :English Premier League results on Thursday: Fulham 3 (Reed 36, Mitrovic 68-pen, Mings 83-og) Aston Villa 0 Playing later Leicester v Leeds (1915 GMT) Played Wednesday Bournemouth 0 Southampton 1 (Adams 9) Brentford 0 Chelsea 0 Liverpool 1 (Nunez 22) West Ham 0 Manchester United 2 (Fred 47, Fernandes 69) Tottenham 0 Newcastle 1 (Almiron 31) Everton 0 Played Tuesday Brighton 0 Nottingham Forest 0 Crystal Palace 2 (Eze 47, Zaha 70) Wolves 1 (A.Traore 31) afpMANCHESTER UNITED