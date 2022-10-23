Football: English Premier League Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 23, 2022 | 10:40 PM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :English Premier League results on Sunday: Aston Villa 4 (Bailey 2, Ings 7, 14-pen, Watkins 59) Brentford 0 Leeds 2 (Rodrigo 20, Summerville 90+1) Fulham 3 (Mitrovic 26, Decordova-Reid 74, Willian 84) Southampton 1 (Armstrong 65) Arsenal 1 (Xhaka 11) Wolves 0 Leicester 4 (Tielemans 8, Barnes 19, Maddison 65, Vardy 79) Playing later Tottenham v Newcastle (1530GMT) Monday West Ham v Bournemouth (1900GMT) Played Saturday Chelsea 1 (Jorginho 87-pen) Manchester United 1 (Casemiro 90+4) Nottingham Forest 1 (Awoniyi 55) Liverpool 0Everton 3 (Calvert-Lewin 11, Gordon 63, McNeil 84) Crystal Palace 0Manchester City 3 (Haaland 22, 43-pen, De Bruyne 75) Brighton 1 (Trossard 53)