Football: English Premier League Results

Faizan Hashmi Published December 28, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Football: English Premier League results

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :English Premier League results on Tuesday: Chelsea 2 (Havertz 16, Mount 24) Bournemouth 0 Playing later Manchester United v Nottingham Forest (2000) Playing Wednesday Leeds v Manchester City (2000) Played Monday Aston Villa 1 (Watkins 59) Liverpool 3 (Salah 5, Van Dijk 37, Bajcetic 81) Brentford 2 (Janelt 15, Toney 54) Tottenham 2 (Kane 65, Hojbjerg 71) Crystal Palace 0 Fulham 3 (De Cordova-Reid 31, Ream 71, Mitrovic 80) Everton 1 (Mina 7) Wolves 2 (Podence 22, Ait-Nouri 90+5) Leicester 0 Newcastle 3 (Wood 3-pen, Almiron 7, Joelinton 32)Southampton 1 (Ward-Prowse 73) Brighton 3 (Lallana 14, Perraud 35-og, March 56)Arsenal 3 (Saka 53, Martinelli 58, Nketiah 69) West Ham 1 (Benrahma 27-pen)

