Football: English Premier League Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2022 | 11:40 AM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :English Premier League results on Friday: West Ham 0 Brentford 2 (Toney 18, Dasilva 43) Liverpool 2 (Faes 38-og, 45-og) Leicester 1 (Dewsbury-Hall 4) Playing Saturday (1500 GMT unless stated) Wolves v Man Utd (1230), Bournemouth v Crystal Palace, Fulham v Southampton, Man City v Everton, Newcastle v Leeds, Brighton v Arsenal (1730) Playing Sunday (GMT)Tottenham v Aston Villa (1400), Nottingham Forest v Chelsea (1630)