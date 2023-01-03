Football: English Premier League results

UrduPoint.com

London, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :English Premier League result on Monday: Brentford 3 (Konate 19-og, Wissa 42, Mbeumo 84) Liverpool 1 (Oxlade-Chamberlain 50) Playing Tuesday (1945 GMT unless stated) Arsenal v Newcastle, Everton v Brighton, Leicester v Fulham, Manchester United v Bournemouth (2000) Playing Wednesday (2000 GMT unless stated) Aston Villa v Wolves, Crystal Palace v Tottenham, Leeds v West Ham (1945), Southampton v Nottingham Forest (1930) Playing ThursdayChelsea v Manchester City (2000)

