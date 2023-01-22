UrduPoint.com

Football: English Premier League Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2023 | 11:20 PM

Football: English Premier League results

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :English Premier League results on Sunday: Leeds 0 Brentford 0 Manchester City 3 (Haaland 40, 50-pen, 54) Wolves 0 Playing later Arsenal v Manchester United (1630 GMT) Played Saturday Bournemouth 1 (Anthony 28) Nottingham Forest 1 (Surridge 83) Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 0 Leicester 2 (Albrighton 38, Barnes 63) Brighton 2 (Mitoma 27, Ferguson 88) Liverpool 0 Chelsea 0 Southampton 0 Aston Villa 1 (Watkins 77) West Ham 2 (Bowen 34, 42) Everton 0 Playing MondayFulham v Tottenham (2000 GMT)

Related Topics

Bowen Newcastle Liverpool Southampton Bournemouth Leicester Brighton Nottingham Leeds Manchester United Sunday Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns bu ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns burning of Holy Quran by extremi ..

36 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed crowns Perez victor of 2023 Abu D ..

Nahyan bin Zayed crowns Perez victor of 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

1 hour ago
 ECP names media tycoon Mohsin Naqvi as caretaker P ..

ECP names media tycoon Mohsin Naqvi as caretaker Punjab CM

2 hours ago
 RTA opens Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Street

RTA opens Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Street

2 hours ago
 Dubai wins 232 bids for business events in 2022, a ..

Dubai wins 232 bids for business events in 2022, almost twice as many as 2021

3 hours ago
 International Friendly Futsal Championship for the ..

International Friendly Futsal Championship for the Deaf starts tomorrow in Al Dh ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.