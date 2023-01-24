Football: English Premier League Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2023 | 08:50 AM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :English Premier League result on Monday: Fulham 0 Tottenham 1 (Kane 45+1) Played Sunday Leeds 0 Brentford 0 Manchester City 3 (Haaland 40, 50-pen, 54) Wolves 0 Arsenal 3 (Nketiah 24, 90, Saka 53) Manchester United 2 (Rashford 17, Martinez 59) Played Saturday Bournemouth 1 (Anthony 28) Nottingham Forest 1 (Surridge 83) Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 0 Leicester 2 (Albrighton 38, Barnes 63) Brighton 2 (Mitoma 27, Ferguson 88) Liverpool 0 Chelsea 0Southampton 0 Aston Villa 1 (Watkins 77)West Ham 2 (Bowen 34, 42) Everton 0