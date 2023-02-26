UrduPoint.com

Football: English Premier League Results

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Football: English Premier League results

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :English Premier League results on Saturday: Everton 0 Aston Villa 2 (Watkins 63-pen, Buendia 81) Leeds 1 (Firpo 77) Southampton 0 Leicester 0 Arsenal 1 (Martinelli 46) West Ham 4 (Ings 70, 73, Rice 78, Antonio 85) Nottingham Forest 0 Playing later (all times GMT) Bournemouth v Manchester City (1730), Crystal Palace v Liverpool (1945) Playing Sunday Tottenham v Chelsea (1330) Played FridayFulham 1 (Solomon 64) Wolves 1 (Sarabia 23)

Related Topics

Liverpool Southampton Bournemouth Leicester Nottingham Leeds Sunday All Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Proportial voting in Pakistan

Proportial voting in Pakistan

16 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives winners of third &#039;Sult ..

Sharjah Ruler receives winners of third &#039;Sultan Award for Youth&#039;

31 minutes ago
 21 truck relief convoy from Pakistan reaches Malat ..

21 truck relief convoy from Pakistan reaches Malatya

43 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condoles over loss o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in traffic accident

44 minutes ago
 Day-one celebrations function held at SMBBMU Larka ..

Day-one celebrations function held at SMBBMU Larkana

44 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tan ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas meets Finance Minis ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.