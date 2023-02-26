Football: English Premier League results

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :English Premier League results on Saturday: Everton 0 Aston Villa 2 (Watkins 63-pen, Buendia 81) Leeds 1 (Firpo 77) Southampton 0 Leicester 0 Arsenal 1 (Martinelli 46) West Ham 4 (Ings 70, 73, Rice 78, Antonio 85) Nottingham Forest 0 Playing later (all times GMT) Bournemouth v Manchester City (1730), Crystal Palace v Liverpool (1945) Playing Sunday Tottenham v Chelsea (1330) Played FridayFulham 1 (Solomon 64) Wolves 1 (Sarabia 23)