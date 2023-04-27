UrduPoint.com

Football: English Premier League Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Football: English Premier League results

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :English Premier League results on Wednesday: Chelsea 0 Brentford 2 (Azpilicueta 37-og, Mbeumo 78) Nottingham Forest 3 (Gross 45-og, Danilo 69, Gibbs-White 90-pen) Brighton 1 (Buonanotte 38) West Ham 1 (Paqueta 12) Liverpool 2 (Gakpo 18, Matip 67) Playing later Manchester City v Arsenal (1900 GMT) Thursday (1845 GMT unless stated) Everton v Newcastle, Southampton v Bournemouth, Tottenham v Manchester United (1915) Played Tuesday Wolves 2 (Andersen 3-og, Neves 90+4-pen) Crystal Palace 0Aston Villa 1 (Mings 21) Fulham 0Leeds 1 (Sinisterra 20) Leicester 1 (Vardy 80)

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Southampton Bournemouth Leicester Brighton Nottingham Manchester United Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prin ..

Ajman Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah

1 hour ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of P ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah

1 hour ago
 UAQ Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prince ..

UAQ Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler condoles Saudi King on death of Prin ..

Sharjah Ruler condoles Saudi King on death of Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah

2 hours ago
 JS Bank takes step towards enhancement of minority ..

JS Bank takes step towards enhancement of minority BIPL shareholders

2 hours ago
 Niece of Colombian Vice President Injured in Gang ..

Niece of Colombian Vice President Injured in Gang Skirmish - Reports

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.