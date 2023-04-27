Football: English Premier League Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2023 | 02:10 AM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :English Premier League results on Wednesday: Chelsea 0 Brentford 2 (Azpilicueta 37-og, Mbeumo 78) Nottingham Forest 3 (Gross 45-og, Danilo 69, Gibbs-White 90-pen) Brighton 1 (Buonanotte 38) West Ham 1 (Paqueta 12) Liverpool 2 (Gakpo 18, Matip 67) Playing later Manchester City v Arsenal (1900 GMT) Thursday (1845 GMT unless stated) Everton v Newcastle, Southampton v Bournemouth, Tottenham v Manchester United (1915) Played Tuesday Wolves 2 (Andersen 3-og, Neves 90+4-pen) Crystal Palace 0Aston Villa 1 (Mings 21) Fulham 0Leeds 1 (Sinisterra 20) Leicester 1 (Vardy 80)