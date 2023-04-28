Football: English Premier League Results
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :English Premier League results on Thursday: Everton 1 (McNeil 80) Newcastle 4 (Wilson 28, 75, Joelinton 72, Murphy 81) Southampton 0 Bournemouth 1 (Tavernier 50) Playing later Tottenham v Manchester United (1915 GMT) Played Wednesday Chelsea 0 Brentford 2 (Azpilicueta 37-og, Mbeumo 78) Manchester City 4 (De Bruyne 7, 54, Stones 45, Haaland 90+5) Arsenal 1 (Holding 86) Nottingham Forest 3 (Gross 45-og, Danilo 69, Gibbs-White 90-pen) Brighton 1 (Buonanotte 38) West Ham 1 (Paqueta 12) Liverpool 2 (Gakpo 18, Matip 67) Tuesday Wolves 2 (Andersen 3-og, Neves 90+4-pen) Crystal Palace 0Aston Villa 1 (Mings 21) Fulham 0Leeds 1 (Sinisterra 20) Leicester 1 (Vardy 80)