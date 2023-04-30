Football: English Premier League Results
Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2023 | 09:30 PM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :English Premier League results on Sunday: Bournemouth 4 (Lerma 20, 24, Solanke 63, Semenyo 90) Leeds 1 (Bamford 32) Fulham 1 (Vinicius 15) Manchester City 2 (Haaland 3-pen, Alvarez 36) Manchester United 1 (Fernandes 39) Aston Villa 0 Newcastle 3 (Wilson 54, 81, Walcott 79-og) Southampton 1 (Armstrong 41) Playing later Liverpool v Tottenham (1530 GMT) Played Saturday Brentford 2 (Toney 82, Dasilva 90+4) Nottingham Forest 1 (Danilo 45) Brighton 6 (Undav 6, 66, Gross 13, 26, Welbeck 39, 48) Wolves 0 Crystal Palace 4 (Ayew 15, Zaha 20 Schlupp 30, Eze 66-pen) West Ham 3 (Soucek 9, Antonio 36, Aguerd 73) Playing Monday Leicester v Everton (1900 GMT) Playing TuesdayArsenal v Chelsea (1900 GMT)