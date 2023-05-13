UrduPoint.com

Football: English Premier League Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Football: English Premier League results

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :English Premier League results on Saturday: Leeds 2 (Ayling 7, Kristensen 79) Newcastle 2 (Wilson 31-pen, 69-pen) Playing later (all 1400 GMT) Aston Villa v Tottenham, Chelsea v Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace v Bournemouth, Manchester United v Wolves, Southampton v Fulham Playing Sunday Brentford v West Ham, Everton v Manchester City (both 1300), Arsenal v Brighton (1530) Playing MondayLeicester v Liverpool (1900)

