Football: English Premier League Results
Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2023 | 08:30 PM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :English Premier League results on Sunday: Brentford 2 (Mbeumo 20, Wissa 43) West Ham 0 Everton 0 Manchester City 3 (Gundogan 37, 51, Haaland 39) Playing later Arsenal v Brighton (1530 GMT) Played Saturday Leeds 2 (Ayling 7, Kristensen 79) Newcastle 2 (Wilson 31-pen, 69-pen) Aston Villa 2 (Ramsey 8, Luiz 72) Tottenham 1 (Kane 90-pen) Chelsea 2 (Sterling 51, 58) Nottingham Forest 2 (Awoniyi 13, 62) Crystal Palace 2 (Eze 39, 58) Bournemouth 0 Manchester United 2 (Martial 32, Garnacho 90+4) Wolves 0 Southampton 0 Fulham 2 (Vinicus 48, Mitrovic 72) Playing MondayLeicester v Liverpool (1900)