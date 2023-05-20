Football: English Premier League Results
Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2023 | 06:50 PM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :English Premier League results on Saturday: Tottenham 1 (Kane 8) Brentford 3 (Mbeumo 50, 62, Wissa 88) Playing later (1400 GMT unless stated) Bournemouth v Manchester United, Fulham v Crystal Palace, Liverpool v Aston Villa, Wolves v Everton, Nottingham Forest v Arsenal (1630) Playing Sunday West Ham v Leeds (1230), Brighton v Southampton (1300), Manchester City v Chelsea (1500) Playing MondayNewcastle v Leicester (1900)