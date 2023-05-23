Football: English Premier League Results
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :English Premier League result on Monday: Newcastle 0 Leicester 0 Played Sunday Brighton 3 (Ferguson 29, 40, Gross 69) Southampton 1 (Elyounoussi 58) Manchester City 1 (Alvarez 12) Chelsea 0 West Ham 3 (Rice 32, Bowen 72, Lanzini 90+4) Leeds 1 (Rodrigo 17) Saturday Bournemouth 0 Manchester United 1 (Casemiro 9) Fulham 2 (Mitrovic 45+5-pen, 61) Crystal Palace 2 (Edouard 34, Ward 83) Liverpool 1 (Firmino 89) Aston Villa 1 (Ramsey 27) Nottingham Forest 1 (Awoniyi 19) Arsenal 0Tottenham 1 (Kane 8) Brentford 3 (Mbeumo 50, 62, Wissa 88)Wolves 1 (Hwang 34) Everton 1 (Mina 90+9)