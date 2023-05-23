Football: English Premier League results

Population of the Emirate of Fujairah reached 316, 790 in 2022: Fujairah Statist ..

UAE national carriers operate 28 weekly flights to Malaysia

US Condemns Vandalism Against Turkish House in New York - State Dept.

UN Spokesman on Possible F-16 Jets Deliveries to Kiev: 'Our Aim is to See End to ..

Portugal Has No Plans to Send F-16s to Ukraine - Foreign Minister

UAE has repeatedly shown climate leadership, says OPEC Secretary General