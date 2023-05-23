UrduPoint.com

Football: English Premier League Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Football: English Premier League results

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :English Premier League result on Monday: Newcastle 0 Leicester 0 Played Sunday Brighton 3 (Ferguson 29, 40, Gross 69) Southampton 1 (Elyounoussi 58) Manchester City 1 (Alvarez 12) Chelsea 0 West Ham 3 (Rice 32, Bowen 72, Lanzini 90+4) Leeds 1 (Rodrigo 17) Saturday Bournemouth 0 Manchester United 1 (Casemiro 9) Fulham 2 (Mitrovic 45+5-pen, 61) Crystal Palace 2 (Edouard 34, Ward 83) Liverpool 1 (Firmino 89) Aston Villa 1 (Ramsey 27) Nottingham Forest 1 (Awoniyi 19) Arsenal 0Tottenham 1 (Kane 8) Brentford 3 (Mbeumo 50, 62, Wissa 88)Wolves 1 (Hwang 34) Everton 1 (Mina 90+9)

Related Topics

Bowen Newcastle Liverpool Southampton Bournemouth Leicester Brighton Nottingham Leeds Manchester United Sunday Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League

Recent Stories

Population of the Emirate of Fujairah reached 316, ..

Population of the Emirate of Fujairah reached 316, 790 in 2022: Fujairah Statist ..

1 hour ago
 UAE national carriers operate 28 weekly flights to ..

UAE national carriers operate 28 weekly flights to Malaysia

2 hours ago
 US Condemns Vandalism Against Turkish House in New ..

US Condemns Vandalism Against Turkish House in New York - State Dept.

2 hours ago
 UN Spokesman on Possible F-16 Jets Deliveries to K ..

UN Spokesman on Possible F-16 Jets Deliveries to Kiev: 'Our Aim is to See End to ..

3 hours ago
 Portugal Has No Plans to Send F-16s to Ukraine - F ..

Portugal Has No Plans to Send F-16s to Ukraine - Foreign Minister

3 hours ago
 UAE has repeatedly shown climate leadership, says ..

UAE has repeatedly shown climate leadership, says OPEC Secretary General

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.