Football: English Premier League Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 13, 2023 | 09:00 PM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :English Premier League results on Sunday, the first weekend of the 2023/2024 season: Brentford 2 (Mbeumo 26-pen, Wissa 36) Tottenham 2 (Romero 11, Emerson 45+4) Playing later Chelsea v Liverpool (1530 GMT) Playing Monday Manchester United v Wolves (1900 GMT) Played Saturday Arsenal 2 (Nketiah 26, Saka 32) Nottingham Forest 1 (Awoniyi 82) Bournemouth 1 (Solanke 82) West Ham 1 (Bowen 51) Brighton 4 (March 36, Joao Pedro 71-pen, Adingra 85, Ferguson 90+5) Luton 1 (Morris 81-pen) Everton 0 Fulham 1 (Decordova-Reid 73) Newcastle 5 (Tonali 6, Isak 16, 58, Wilson 77, Barnes 90+1) Aston Villa 1 (Diaby 11) Sheffield United 0 Crystal Palace 1 (Edouard 50) Played FridayBurnley 0 Manchester City 3 (Haaland 4, 36, Rodri 75)