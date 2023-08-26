Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Results

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Football: English Premier League results

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :English Premier League result on Friday: Chelsea 3 (Sterling 17, 68, Jackson 75) Luton 0 Playing Saturday (1400 GMT unless stated) Bournemouth v Tottenham (1130), Arsenal v Fulham, Brentford v Crystal Palace, Manchester United v Nottingham Forest, Everton v Wolves, Brighton v West Ham (1630) Playing Sunday (1300 GMT unless stated)Burnley v Aston Villa, Sheffield United v Manchester City, Newcastle v Liverpool (1530)

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Bournemouth Sheffield Brighton Luton Nottingham Jackson Manchester United Sunday Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2023

13 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2023

1 hour ago
 UAE-Hungary Political Consultations Committee disc ..

UAE-Hungary Political Consultations Committee discusses enhancing cooperation

9 hours ago
 UAE Embassy, NASA, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centr ..

UAE Embassy, NASA, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre co-host ‘A Call from Spa ..

9 hours ago
 At least 12 dead in Madagascar stadium stampede - ..

At least 12 dead in Madagascar stadium stampede - PM

10 hours ago
 NASA and SpaceX re-attempt launch of four crew to ..

NASA and SpaceX re-attempt launch of four crew to ISS

10 hours ago
Secretary gives away 60 appointment order under de ..

Secretary gives away 60 appointment order under deceased quota

10 hours ago
 CDA to dig out 100 underground rechargable reservo ..

CDA to dig out 100 underground rechargable reservoirs to cope with water scarcit ..

10 hours ago
 Khalil George visits Dhoke Syedan Christian Colony ..

Khalil George visits Dhoke Syedan Christian Colony

10 hours ago
 AC city visits markets to assess milk prices, fine ..

AC city visits markets to assess milk prices, fined dairy

10 hours ago
 Nawaz to return Pakistan in October: Former prime ..

Nawaz to return Pakistan in October: Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif

10 hours ago
 AJK PM lauds services of outgoing CS Chachar, ACS ..

AJK PM lauds services of outgoing CS Chachar, ACS Asif Shah

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous