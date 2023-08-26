Football: English Premier League Results
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :English Premier League result on Friday: Chelsea 3 (Sterling 17, 68, Jackson 75) Luton 0 Playing Saturday (1400 GMT unless stated) Bournemouth v Tottenham (1130), Arsenal v Fulham, Brentford v Crystal Palace, Manchester United v Nottingham Forest, Everton v Wolves, Brighton v West Ham (1630) Playing Sunday (1300 GMT unless stated)Burnley v Aston Villa, Sheffield United v Manchester City, Newcastle v Liverpool (1530)