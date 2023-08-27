Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Results

Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Football: English Premier League results

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :English Premier League results on Sunday: Burnley 1 (Foster 47) Aston Villa 3 (Cash 8, 20, Diaby 61) Sheffield United 1 (Bogle 85) Manchester City 2 (Haaland 63, Rodri 88) Playing later Newcastle v Liverpool (1530 GMT) Played Saturday Bournemouth 0 Tottenham 2 (Maddison 17, Kulusevski 63) Arsenal 2 (Saka 70-pen, Nketiah 72) Fulham 2 (Pereira 1, Palhinha 87) Brentford 1 (Schade 18) Crystal Palace 1 (Andersen 76) Manchester United 3 (Eriksen 17, Casemiro 52, Fernandes 76-pen) Nottingham Forest 2 (Awoniyi 2, Boly 4) Everton 0 Wolves 1 (Kalajdzic 87) Brighton 1 (Gross 81) West Ham 3 (Ward-Prowse 19, Bowen 58, Antonio 63) Played FridayChelsea 3 (Sterling 17, 68, Jackson 75) Luton 0

