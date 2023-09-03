Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Results

Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2023 | 10:40 PM

Football: English Premier League results

London, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :English Premier League results on Sunday: Crystal Palace 3 (Edouard 56, 84, Eze 78) Wolves 2 (Hwang 65, Cunha 90+6) Liverpool 3 (Szoboszlai 3, Cash 22-og, Salah 55) Aston Villa 0 Playing later Arsenal v Manchester United (1530 GMT) Played Saturday Brentford 2 (Jensen 7, Mbeumo 90) Bournemouth 2 (Solanke 30, Brooks 77) Brighton 3 (Ferguson 27, 65, 70) Newcastle 1 (Wilson 90) Burnley 2 (Foster 4, Brownhill 90) Tottenham 5 (Son 16, 63, 66, Romero 45, Maddison 54) Chelsea 0 Nottingham Forest 1 (Elanga 48) Manchester City 5 (Alvarez 31, Ake 45, Haaland 58, 70-pen, 90) Fulham 1 (Ream 33) Sheffield United 2 (Archer 33, Pickford 45-og) Everton 2 (Doucoure 14, Danjuma 55) Played FridayLuton 1 (Andersen 90+2) West Ham 2 (Bowen 37, Zouma 85)

Related Topics

Bowen Newcastle Liverpool Brooks Bournemouth Sheffield Brighton Nottingham Manchester United Sunday Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Sultan AlNeyadi, Crew-6 members successfully undoc ..

Sultan AlNeyadi, Crew-6 members successfully undock from ISS

2 hours ago
 IRENA to participate in ACW 2023 to accelerate tra ..

IRENA to participate in ACW 2023 to accelerate transition towards renewable ener ..

2 hours ago
 5th HealthPlus Middle East Fertility Conference co ..

5th HealthPlus Middle East Fertility Conference concludes in Dubai

5 hours ago
 7th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge set to begi ..

7th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge set to begin October 28

5 hours ago
 50 seminars at sustainability platform of ADIHEX 2 ..

50 seminars at sustainability platform of ADIHEX 2023

5 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi conducts over 200 advanced researc ..

Sultan AlNeyadi conducts over 200 advanced research experiments on board ISS

5 hours ago
Global space economy: Billions-worth strategic inv ..

Global space economy: Billions-worth strategic investments and opportunities

5 hours ago
 UAE Astronaut Programme: A track record of scienti ..

UAE Astronaut Programme: A track record of scientific discovery

7 hours ago
 UAE, Brazil launch partnership to exchange knowled ..

UAE, Brazil launch partnership to exchange knowledge, expertise in economy

7 hours ago
 UAE humanitarian team continues to distribute food ..

UAE humanitarian team continues to distribute food parcels in Chadian villages o ..

8 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi sets historic milestone as he comp ..

Sultan AlNeyadi sets historic milestone as he completes longest space mission in ..

8 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 04 Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan, ..

Asia Cup 2023 Match 04 Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Who Will ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous