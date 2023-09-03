Football: English Premier League Results
Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2023 | 10:40 PM
London, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :English Premier League results on Sunday: Crystal Palace 3 (Edouard 56, 84, Eze 78) Wolves 2 (Hwang 65, Cunha 90+6) Liverpool 3 (Szoboszlai 3, Cash 22-og, Salah 55) Aston Villa 0 Playing later Arsenal v Manchester United (1530 GMT) Played Saturday Brentford 2 (Jensen 7, Mbeumo 90) Bournemouth 2 (Solanke 30, Brooks 77) Brighton 3 (Ferguson 27, 65, 70) Newcastle 1 (Wilson 90) Burnley 2 (Foster 4, Brownhill 90) Tottenham 5 (Son 16, 63, 66, Romero 45, Maddison 54) Chelsea 0 Nottingham Forest 1 (Elanga 48) Manchester City 5 (Alvarez 31, Ake 45, Haaland 58, 70-pen, 90) Fulham 1 (Ream 33) Sheffield United 2 (Archer 33, Pickford 45-og) Everton 2 (Doucoure 14, Danjuma 55) Played FridayLuton 1 (Andersen 90+2) West Ham 2 (Bowen 37, Zouma 85)