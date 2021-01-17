UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: English Premier League Results - 1st Update

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 11:50 PM

Football: English Premier League results - 1st update

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :English Premier League results on Sunday: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 0 Sheffield United 1 (McGoldrick 59) Tottenham 3 (Aurier 5, Kane 40, Ndombele 62) Playing later Manchester City v Crystal Palace (1915) Played Saturday Fulham 0 Chelsea 1 (Mount 78) Leeds 0 Brighton 1 (Maupay 17) West Ham 1 (Antonio 9) Burnley 0 Wolves 2 (Silva 38, Boly 43) West Brom 3 (Pereira 8-pen, 56-pen, Ajayi 52) Leicester 2 (Maddison 37, Barnes 90+5) Southampton 0 Playing MondayArsenal v Newcastle (2000)

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Pereira Southampton Leicester Sheffield Brighton Leeds Manchester United Sunday Chelsea Manchester City Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Mandatory PCR test for workers in private educatio ..

11 minutes ago

Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre anno ..

26 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi approves screening protocols for vaccina ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Finance launches AED6 bill ..

2 hours ago

Special Olympics UAE and UAE Winter Sports Federat ..

2 hours ago

UAE expands coronavirus vaccine eligibility to inc ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.