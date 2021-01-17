Football: English Premier League Results - 1st Update
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 11:50 PM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :English Premier League results on Sunday: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 0 Sheffield United 1 (McGoldrick 59) Tottenham 3 (Aurier 5, Kane 40, Ndombele 62) Playing later Manchester City v Crystal Palace (1915) Played Saturday Fulham 0 Chelsea 1 (Mount 78) Leeds 0 Brighton 1 (Maupay 17) West Ham 1 (Antonio 9) Burnley 0 Wolves 2 (Silva 38, Boly 43) West Brom 3 (Pereira 8-pen, 56-pen, Ajayi 52) Leicester 2 (Maddison 37, Barnes 90+5) Southampton 0 Playing MondayArsenal v Newcastle (2000)