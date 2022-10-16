UrduPoint.com

Football: English Premier League Results - 1st Update

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :English Premier League results on Saturday: Leicester 0 Crystal Palace 0 Fulham 2 (Diop 22, Mitrovic 52-pen) Bournemouth 2 (Solanke 2, Lerma 29) Wolves 1 (Neves 56-pen) Nottingham Forest 0 Playing later Tottenham v Everton (1630 GMT) Playing Sunday (1300 GMT unless stated) Aston Villa v Chelsea, Leeds v Arsenal, Manchester United v Newcastle, Southampton v West Ham, Liverpool v Manchester City (1530) Played FridayBrentford 2 (Toney 27, 64-pen) Brighton 0

