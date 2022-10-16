Football: English Premier League Results - 1st Update
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :English Premier League results on Sunday: Aston Villa 0 Chelsea 2 (Mount 6, 65) Leeds 0 Arsenal 1 (Saka 35) Manchester United 0 Newcastle 0 Southampton 1 (Perraud 20) West Ham 1 (Rice 64) Playing later (1530 GMT) Liverpool v Manchester City Played Saturday Leicester 0 Crystal Palace 0 Fulham 2 (Diop 22, Mitrovic 52-pen) Bournemouth 2 (Solanke 2, Lerma 29) Wolves 1 (Neves 56-pen) Nottingham Forest 0 Tottenham 2 (Kane 59-pen, Hojbjerg 86) Everton 0 FridayBrentford 2 (Toney 27, 64-pen) Brighton 0