Football: English Premier League Results - 1st Update
Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2023 | 12:00 AM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023 ) :English Premier League results on Saturday: Bournemouth 0 Crystal Palace 2 (Ayew 19, Eze 36) Fulham 2 (Ward-Prowse 32-og, Palhinha 88) Southampton 1 (Ward-Prowse 56) Manchester City 1 (Haaland 24) Everton 1 (Gray 64) Newcastle 0 Leeds 0 Wolves 0 Manchester United 1 (Rashford 76) Playing later Brighton v Arsenal (1730 GMT) Playing Sunday Tottenham v Aston Villa (1400 GMT), Nottingham Forest v Chelsea (1630 GMT) Played FridayWest Ham 0 Brentford 2 (Toney 18, Dasilva 43)Liverpool 2 (Faes 38-og, 45-og) Leicester 1 (Dewsbury-Hall 4)