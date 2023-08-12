Football: English Premier League Results - 1st Update
Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2023 | 10:40 PM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :English Premier League results on Saturday, the first weekend of the 2023/2024 season: Arsenal 2 (Nketiah 26, Saka 32) Nottingham Forest 1 (Awoniyi 82) Bournemouth 1 (Solanke 82) West Ham 1 (Bowen 51) Brighton 4 (March 36, Joao Pedro 71-pen, Adingra 85, Ferguson 90+5) Luton 1 (Morris 81-pen) Everton 0 Fulham 1 (Decordova-Reid 73) Sheffield United 0 Crystal Palace 1 (Edouard 50) Playing later (all times GMT) Newcastle v Aston Villa (1630) Sunday Brentford v Tottenham (1300) Chelsea v Liverpool (1530) Monday Manchester United v Wolves (1900) Played FridayBurnley 0 Manchester City 3 (Haaland 4, 36, Rodri 75)