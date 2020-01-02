Football: English Premier League Results - 1st Update
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 01:10 AM
London, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :English Premier League results on Wednesday: Brighton 1 (Jahanbakhsh 84) Chelsea 1 (Azpilicueta 10) Burnley 1 (Wood 80) Aston Villa 2 (Wesley 27, Grealish 41) Newcastle 0 Leicester 3 (Perez 36, Maddison 39, Choudhury 87) Southampton 1 (Ings 17) Tottenham 0 Watford 2 (Deulofeu 30, Doucoure 49) Wolves 1 (Neto 60) Playing later (1730 GMT unless stated) Manchester City v Everton, Norwich v Crystal Palace, West Ham v Bournemouth, Arsenal v Manchester United (2000) Playing ThursdayLiverpool v Sheffield United (2000)