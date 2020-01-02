UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: English Premier League Results - 1st Update

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 01:10 AM

Football: English Premier League results - 1st update

London, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :English Premier League results on Wednesday: Brighton 1 (Jahanbakhsh 84) Chelsea 1 (Azpilicueta 10) Burnley 1 (Wood 80) Aston Villa 2 (Wesley 27, Grealish 41) Newcastle 0 Leicester 3 (Perez 36, Maddison 39, Choudhury 87) Southampton 1 (Ings 17) Tottenham 0 Watford 2 (Deulofeu 30, Doucoure 49) Wolves 1 (Neto 60) Playing later (1730 GMT unless stated) Manchester City v Everton, Norwich v Crystal Palace, West Ham v Bournemouth, Arsenal v Manchester United (2000) Playing ThursdayLiverpool v Sheffield United (2000)

Related Topics

Newcastle Southampton Bournemouth Leicester Sheffield Norwich Brighton Manchester United Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Pompeo postpones Ukraine trip after attack on US e ..

2 hours ago

New year to be harbinger of prosperous Pakistan: A ..

1 hour ago

Van der Dussen hails South Africa mentality under ..

2 hours ago

About 400 People Arrested in Hong Kong During Prot ..

1 hour ago

Construction of Burma bridge continues

2 hours ago

Weight loss surgery could lead to an increase in f ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.