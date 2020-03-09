Football: English Premier League results

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 02:10 AM

London, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :English Premier League results on Sunday: Playing Sunday Chelsea 4 (Mount 14, Pedro 21, Willian 51, Giroud 54) Everton 0 Manchester United 2 (Martial 30, McTominay 90+6) Manchester City 0 Playing Monday Leicester v Aston Villa (2000 GMT) Played Saturday Arsenal 1 (Lacazette 78) West Ham 0 Crystal Palace 1 (Ayew 28) Watford 0 Liverpool 2 (Salah 25, Mane 33) Bournemouth 1 (Wilson 9) Sheffield United 1 (Sharp 36) Norwich 0 Southampton 0 Newcastle 1 (Saint-Maximin 79)Wolves 0 Brighton 0Burnley 1 (Wood 13) Tottenham 1 (Alli 50-pen)

