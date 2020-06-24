UrduPoint.com
Football: English Premier League Results

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 12:20 AM

Football: English Premier League results

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :English Premier League result on Tuesday: Leicester 0 Brighton 0 Playing later Tottenham v West Ham (1915 GMT) Playing Wednesday (1700 GMT unless stated) Liverpool v Crystal Palace (1915 GMT), Manchester United v Sheffield United, Newcastle v Aston Villa, Norwich v Everton, Wolves v Bournemouth Playing Thursday (1700 GMT unless stated)Burnley v Watford, Chelsea v Manchester City (1915 GMT), Southampton v Arsenal

