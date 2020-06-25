Football: English Premier League Results
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 12:20 AM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :English Premier League results on Wednesday: Manchester United 3 (Martial 7, 44, 74) Sheffield United 0 Newcastle 1 (Gayle 68) Aston Villa 1 (El Mohamady 83) Norwich 0 Everton 1 (Keane 55) Wolves 1 (Jimenez 60) Bournemouth 0 Playing later Liverpool v Crystal Palace (1915 GMT) Thursday (1700 GMT unless stated) Burnley v Watford, Chelsea v Manchester City (1915 GMT), Southampton v Arsenal Played TuesdayLeicester 0 Brighton 0Tottenham 2 (Soucek 64-og, Kane 82) West Ham 0