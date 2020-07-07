UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: English Premier League Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 08:10 AM

Football: English Premier League results

London, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :English Premier League result on Monday: Tottenham 1 (Keane 24-og) Everton 0 Played Sunday Burnley 1 (Tarkowski 43) Sheffield United 1 (Egan 80) Newcastle 2 (Almiron 17, Shelvey 67) West Ham 2 (Antonio 4, Soucek 65) Liverpool 2 (Mane 71, Jones 89) Aston Villa 0 Southampton 1 (Adams 16) Manchester City 0 Played Saturday Leicester 3 (Iheanacho 49, Vardy 77, 90) Crystal Palace 0 Manchester United 5 (Greenwood 29, 54, Rashford 35-pen, Martial 45, Fernandes 59) Bournemouth 2 (Stanislas 16, King 49-pen) Norwich 0 Brighton 1 (Trossard 25)Wolves 0 Arsenal 2 (Saka 43, Lacazette 86)Chelsea 3 (Giroud 28, Willian 43-pen, Barkley 90+1) Watford 0

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Southampton Bournemouth Leicester Sheffield Norwich Brighton Manchester United Sunday Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay FM discuss bilateral ..

6 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Croatian counterpart discuss b ..

6 hours ago

UAE is keen to support and promote the Arab-Chines ..

6 hours ago

UAE plans to conduct more than two million Covid-1 ..

8 hours ago

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 822 applied techno ..

9 hours ago

The ‘Hope Probe’ Team works round-the-clock in ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.