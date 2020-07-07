Football: English Premier League Results
London, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :English Premier League result on Monday: Tottenham 1 (Keane 24-og) Everton 0 Played Sunday Burnley 1 (Tarkowski 43) Sheffield United 1 (Egan 80) Newcastle 2 (Almiron 17, Shelvey 67) West Ham 2 (Antonio 4, Soucek 65) Liverpool 2 (Mane 71, Jones 89) Aston Villa 0 Southampton 1 (Adams 16) Manchester City 0 Played Saturday Leicester 3 (Iheanacho 49, Vardy 77, 90) Crystal Palace 0 Manchester United 5 (Greenwood 29, 54, Rashford 35-pen, Martial 45, Fernandes 59) Bournemouth 2 (Stanislas 16, King 49-pen) Norwich 0 Brighton 1 (Trossard 25)Wolves 0 Arsenal 2 (Saka 43, Lacazette 86)Chelsea 3 (Giroud 28, Willian 43-pen, Barkley 90+1) Watford 0