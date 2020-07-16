UrduPoint.com
Football: English Premier League Results

Thu 16th July 2020

Football: English Premier League results

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :English Premier League results on Wednesday: Burnley 1 (Wood 90+5-pen) Wolves 1 (Jimenez 76) Manchester City 2 (David Silva 6, Jesus 39) Bournemouth 1 (Brooks 88) Newcastle 1 (Ritchie 56) Tottenham 3 (Son 27, Kane 60, 90) Playing later (all times GMT) Arsenal v Liverpool (1915) Thursday Everton v Aston Villa, Leicester v Sheffield United (both 1700), Southampton v Brighton, Crystal Palace v Manchester United (both 1915) Friday West Ham v Watford (1900) Played TuesdayChelsea 1 (Giroud 45+3) Norwich 0

