Football: English Premier League Results
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 02:10 AM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :English Premier League result on Friday: West Ham 3 (Antonio 6, Soucek 10, Rice 36) Watford 1 (Deeney 49) Played Thursday Crystal Palace 0 Manchester United 2 (Rashford 45+1, Martial 78) Everton 1 (Walcott 87) Aston Villa 1 (Konsa 72) Leicester 2 (Perez 29, Gray 79) Sheffield United 0 Southampton 1 (Ings 66) Brighton 1 (Maupay 17) Played Wednesday Arsenal 2 (Lacazette 32, Nelson 44) Liverpool 1 (Mane 20) Burnley 1 (Wood 90+5-pen) Wolves 1 (Jimenez 76) Manchester City 2 (David Silva 6, Jesus 39) Bournemouth 1 (Brooks 88) Newcastle 1 (Ritchie 56) Tottenham 3 (Son 27, Kane 60, 90) Played TuesdayChelsea 1 (Giroud 45+3) Norwich 0