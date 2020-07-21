Football: English Premier League Results
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 12:40 AM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :English Premier League results on Monday: Brighton 0 Newcastle 0 Sheffield United 0 Everton 1 (Richarlison 46) Playing later Wolves v Crystal Palace (1915 GMT) Played Sunday Bournemouth 0 Southampton 2 (Ings 41, Adams 90+8) Tottenham 3 (Justin 6-og, Kane 37, 40) Leicester 0 Played Saturday Norwich 0 Burnley 2 (Wood 45+5, Godfrey 80-og) Playing Tuesday Aston Villa v Arsenal (1915 GMT), Watford v Manchester City (1700 GMT) Playing WednesdayLiverpool v Chelsea (1915 GMT), Manchester United v West Ham (1700 GMT)