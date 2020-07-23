UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: English Premier League Results

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 02:10 AM

Football: English Premier League results

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :English Premier League results on Wednesday: Manchester United 1 (Greenwood 51) West Ham 1 (Antonio 45+2-pen) Playing later Liverpool v Chelsea (1915 GMT) Played Tuesday Watford 0 Manchester City 4 (Sterling 31, 40, Foden 63, Laporte 66) Aston Villa 1 (Trezeguet 27) Arsenal 0 Monday Brighton 0 Newcastle 0 Sheffield United 0 Everton 1 (Richarlison 46) Wolves 2 (Podence 41, Jonny 68) Crystal Palace 0 Sunday Bournemouth 0 Southampton 2 (Ings 41, Adams 90+8) Tottenham 3 (Justin 6-og, Kane 37, 40) Leicester 0 SaturdayNorwich 0 Burnley 2 (Wood 45+5, Godfrey 80-og)

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Southampton Bournemouth Leicester Sheffield Brighton Manchester United Sunday Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Green Petrochem announces expansion plan in Hamriy ..

2 hours ago

Bpifrance ready to deploy 4.2 billion euros in fir ..

2 hours ago

UAE telecom subscribers hit 22.111 mln by end of M ..

3 hours ago

Azerbaijan's Military Says Shot Down Armenian Dron ..

27 minutes ago

EU Foreign Policy Chief Holds Talks With Top Armen ..

28 minutes ago

A plethora of US-China disputes

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.