Football: English Premier League Results
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 02:10 AM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :English Premier League results on Wednesday: Manchester United 1 (Greenwood 51) West Ham 1 (Antonio 45+2-pen) Playing later Liverpool v Chelsea (1915 GMT) Played Tuesday Watford 0 Manchester City 4 (Sterling 31, 40, Foden 63, Laporte 66) Aston Villa 1 (Trezeguet 27) Arsenal 0 Monday Brighton 0 Newcastle 0 Sheffield United 0 Everton 1 (Richarlison 46) Wolves 2 (Podence 41, Jonny 68) Crystal Palace 0 Sunday Bournemouth 0 Southampton 2 (Ings 41, Adams 90+8) Tottenham 3 (Justin 6-og, Kane 37, 40) Leicester 0 SaturdayNorwich 0 Burnley 2 (Wood 45+5, Godfrey 80-og)