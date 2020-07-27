UrduPoint.com
Football: English Premier League Results

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :English Premier League results on Sunday, the final day of the 2019/20 season: Southampton 3 (Adams 50, 71, Ings 84-pen) Sheffield United 1 (Lundstram 26) Newcastle 1 (Gayle 1) Liverpool 3 (Van Dijk 38, Origi 59, Mane 89) Manchester City 5 (Jesus 11, De Bruyne 45+1, 90, Sterling 79, Mahrez 83) Norwich 0 Burnley 1 (Woods 44) Brighton 2 (Bissouma 20, Connolly 50) Arsenal 3 (Aubameyang 5-pen, 33, Tierney 24) Watford 2 (Deeney 43-pen, Welbeck 66) Crystal Palace 1 (Schlupp 53) Tottenham 1 (Kane 13) Everton 1 (Kean 41) Bournemouth 3 (King 13-pen, Solanke 45+1, Stanislas 80) West Ham 1 (Yarmolenko 85) Aston Villa 1 (Grealish 84)Leicester 0 Manchester United 2 (Fernandes 71-pen, Lingard 90+8)Chelsea 2 (Mount 45+1, Giroud 45+4) Wolves 0

