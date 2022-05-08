Football: English Premier League Results -- Collated
London, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Collated English Premier League results on Sunday: Arsenal 2 (Nketiah 5, 10) Leeds 1 (Llorente 66) Leicester 1 (Daka 11) Everton 2 (Mykolenko 6, Holgate 30) Manchester City 5 (Sterling 19, 90+2, Laporte 38, Rodri 61, Foden 90) Newcastle 0 Norwich 0 West Ham 4 (Benrahma 12, 45, Antonio 30, Lanzini 65-pen) Played Saturday Brentford 3 (Jansson 13, Wissa 14, Ajer 79) Southampton 0 Brighton 4 (Caicedo 15, Cucurella 49, Gross 57, Trossard 60) Manchester United 0 Burnley 1 (Cornet 90) Aston Villa 3 (Ings 7, Buendia 31, Watkins 52) Chelsea 2 (Lukaku 56-pen, 58) Wolves 2 (Trincao 79, Coady 90)Crystal Palace 1 (Zaha 31-pen) Watford 0Liverpool 1 (Diaz 74) Tottenham 1 (Son 56)