UrduPoint.com

Football: English Premier League Results -- Collated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Football: English Premier League results -- collated

London, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Collated English Premier League results on Sunday: Arsenal 3 (Martinelli 1, Saka 45+5, 76-pen) Liverpool 2 (Nunez 34, Firmino 53) Crystal Palace 2 (Edouard 24, Eze 76) Leeds 1 (Struijk 10) West Ham 3 (Bowen 29-pen, Scamacca 62, Antonio 90+1) Fulham 1 (Pereira 5) Everton 1 (Iwobi 5) Manchester United 2 (Antony 15, Ronaldo 44) Playing Monday Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa (1900GMT) Played Saturday Bournemouth 2 (Billing 67, Christie 71) Leicester 1 (Daka 10) Brighton 0 Tottenham 1 (Kane 22) Chelsea 3 (Havertz 45, Pulisic 54, Broja 90) Wolves 0Manchester City 4 (Cancelo 20, Foden 32, Mahrez 49, Haaland 65) Southampton 0Newcastle 5 (Guimaraes 21, 56, Murphy 28, Almiron 82, Pinnock 90-og) Brentford 1 (Toney 54-pen)

Related Topics

Bowen Liverpool Pereira Southampton Bournemouth Leicester Brighton Nottingham Leeds Manchester United Sunday Chelsea Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th October 2022

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th October 2022

1 day ago
 Zelenskyy's Calls for 'Preemptive' Strikes Prove N ..

Zelenskyy's Calls for 'Preemptive' Strikes Prove Necessity of Special Operation ..

1 day ago
 Arrival of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) blessing for su ..

Arrival of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) blessing for suffering humanity: Prime Minist ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.