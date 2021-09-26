Football: English Premier League Results - Collated
London, Sept 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :English Premier League results on Saturday: Brentford 3 (Pinnock 27, Janelt 63, Wissa 82) Liverpool 3 (Jota 31, Salah 54, Jones 67) Chelsea 0 Manchester City 1 (Jesus 53) Everton 2 (Townsend 29-pen, Doucoure 77) Norwich 0 Leeds 1 (Raphinha 19) West Ham 2 (Firpo 67-og, Antonio 90) Leicester 2 (Vardy 37, 85) Burnley 2 (Vardy 12-og, Cornet 40) Manchester United 0 Aston Villa 1 (Hause 88) Watford 1 (Sarr 72) Newcastle 1 (Longstaff 23) Playing Sunday Southampton v Wolves (1300), Arsenal v Tottenham (1530) MondayCrystal Palace v Brighton (1900)