Football: English Premier League Results - Collated
Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2022 | 01:10 AM
London, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Collated English Premier League results on Saturday: Arsenal 1 (Saka 31) Manchester City 2 (Mahrez 57-pen, Rodri 90+3) Crystal Palace 2 (Edouard 83, Olise 90) West Ham 3 (Antonio 22, Lanzini 25, 45-pen) Watford 0 Tottenham 1 (Sanchez 90+6) Postponed (due to coronavirus) Leicester v Norwich Playing Sunday (1400 unless stated) Brentford v Aston Villa, Chelsea v Liverpool (1630), Everton v Brighton, Leeds v Burnley Postponed (due to coronavirus) Southampton v Newcastle Playing Monday Manchester United v Wolves (1730) MANCHESTER UNITED