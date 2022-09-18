UrduPoint.com

Football: English Premier League Results - Collated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Football: English Premier League results - collated

London, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Collated English Premier League results on Sunday: Brentford 0 Arsenal 3 (Saliba 17, Jesus 28, Vieira 49) Everton 1 (Maupay 53) West Ham 0 Played Saturday Newcastle 1 (Isak 67-pen) Bournemouth 1 (Billing 62) Tottenham 6 (Kane 8, Dier 21, Bentancur 47, Son 73, 84, 86) Leicester 2 (Tielemans 6-pen, Maddison 41) Wolves 0 Manchester City 3 (Grealish 1, Haaland 16, Foden 69) Friday Aston Villa 1 (Ramsey 41) Southampton 0 Nottingham Forest 2 (Awoniyi 11, O'Brien 77) Fulham 3 (Adarabioyo 54, Palhinha 57, Reed 60) PostponedBrighton v Crystal Palace, Chelsea v Liverpool, Manchester United v Leeds

