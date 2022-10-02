UrduPoint.com

Football: English Premier League Results - Collated

October 02, 2022

Football: English Premier League results - collated

London, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Collated English Premier League results on Saturday: Arsenal 3 (Partey 20, Jesus 49, Xhaka 67) Tottenham 1 (Kane 31-pen) Bournemouth 0 Brentford 0 Crystal Palace 1 (Edouard 7) Chelsea 2 (Aubameyang 38, Gallagher 90) Fulham 1 (Reid 88) Newcastle 4 (Wilson 11, Almiron 33, 57, Longstaff 43) Liverpool 3 (Firmino 33, 54, Webster 63-og) Brighton 3 (Trossard 4, 18, 83) Southampton 1 (Aribo 49) Everton 2 (Coady 52, McNeil 54) West Ham 2 (Scamacca 29, Bowen 54) Wolves 0 Playing Sunday (GMT) Manchester City v Manchester United (1300), Leeds v Aston Villa (1530) Playing MondayLeicester v Nottingham Forest (1900)

