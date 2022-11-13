Football: English Premier League Results - Collated
Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2022 | 09:00 AM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Collated English Premier League results on Saturday: Manchester City 1 (Foden 45+1) Brentford 2 (Toney 16, 90+8) Bournemouth 3 (Tavernier 18, Moore 25, Anthony 69) Everton 0 Liverpool 3 (Firmino 6, Nunez 21, 42) Southampton 1 (Adams 9) Nottingham Forest 1 (Gibbs-White 54) Crystal Palace 0 Tottenham 4 (Kane 25, Davies 51, Bentancur 81, 83) Leeds 3 (Summerville 10, Rodrigo 43, 76) West Ham 0 Leicester 2 (Maddison 8, Barnes 78) Newcastle 1 (Willock 67) Chelsea 0 Wolves 0 Arsenal 2 (Odegaard 55, 75) Sunday (all times GMT)Brighton v Aston Villa (1400), Fulham v Manchester United (1630)