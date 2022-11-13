UrduPoint.com

Football: English Premier League Results - Collated

Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Football: English Premier League results - collated

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Collated English Premier League results on Saturday: Manchester City 1 (Foden 45+1) Brentford 2 (Toney 16, 90+8) Bournemouth 3 (Tavernier 18, Moore 25, Anthony 69) Everton 0 Liverpool 3 (Firmino 6, Nunez 21, 42) Southampton 1 (Adams 9) Nottingham Forest 1 (Gibbs-White 54) Crystal Palace 0 Tottenham 4 (Kane 25, Davies 51, Bentancur 81, 83) Leeds 3 (Summerville 10, Rodrigo 43, 76) West Ham 0 Leicester 2 (Maddison 8, Barnes 78) Newcastle 1 (Willock 67) Chelsea 0 Wolves 0 Arsenal 2 (Odegaard 55, 75) Sunday (all times GMT)Brighton v Aston Villa (1400), Fulham v Manchester United (1630)

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Southampton Bournemouth Leicester Brighton Nottingham Leeds Manchester United Sunday All Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: ..

T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: Marriyum Aurangzeb

9 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

9 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

9 hours ago
 UN chief upholds importance of a single global eco ..

UN chief upholds importance of a single global economy

9 hours ago
 Conferment of Canada's Gairdner Global Health Awar ..

Conferment of Canada's Gairdner Global Health Award on Pakistani doctor hailed

9 hours ago
 US returns 192 stolen artifacts to Pakistan; Consu ..

US returns 192 stolen artifacts to Pakistan; Consul General Ayesha Ali expresses ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.