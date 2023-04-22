UrduPoint.com

Football: English Premier League Results - Collated

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2023 | 09:50 PM

Football: English Premier League results - collated

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :English Premier League results on Saturday: Brentford 1 (Toney 65) Aston Villa 1 (Luiz 87) Crystal Palace 0 Everton 0 Fulham 2 (Wilson 58, Pereira 72) Leeds 1 (Bamford 78) Leicester 2 (Iheanacho 37-pen, Castagne 75) Wolves 1 (Cunha 13) Liverpool 3 (Jota 47, 55, Salah 70) Nottingham Forest 2 (Williams 51, Gibbs-White 67) Sunday (times GMT) Bournemouth v West Ham, Newcastle v Tottenham (both 1300) Played FridayArsenal 3 (Martinelli 20, Odegaard 88, Saka 90) Southampton 3 (Alcaraz 1, Walcott 14, Caleta-Car 66)

