Football: English Premier League Results - Collated
Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2023 | 01:40 AM
London, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :English Premier League results on Sunday: Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2 (Odegaard 14, Schar 71-og) West Ham 1 (Benrahma 27) Manchester United 0 Playing Monday Fulham v Leicester (1400), Brighton v Everton (1630), Nottingham Forest v Southampton (1900) Played Saturday Bournemouth 1 (Vina 21) Chelsea 3 (Gallagher 9, Badiashile 82, Felix 86) Manchester City 2 (Gundogan 19, 27) Leeds 1 (Rodrigo 85) Tottenham 1 (Kane 45) Crystal Palace 0Wolves 1 (Gomes 9) Aston Villa 0Liverpool 1 (Salah 13) Brentford 0