UrduPoint.com

Football: English Premier League Results - Collated

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2023 | 01:40 AM

Football: English Premier League results - collated

London, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :English Premier League results on Sunday: Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2 (Odegaard 14, Schar 71-og) West Ham 1 (Benrahma 27) Manchester United 0 Playing Monday Fulham v Leicester (1400), Brighton v Everton (1630), Nottingham Forest v Southampton (1900) Played Saturday Bournemouth 1 (Vina 21) Chelsea 3 (Gallagher 9, Badiashile 82, Felix 86) Manchester City 2 (Gundogan 19, 27) Leeds 1 (Rodrigo 85) Tottenham 1 (Kane 45) Crystal Palace 0Wolves 1 (Gomes 9) Aston Villa 0Liverpool 1 (Salah 13) Brentford 0

Related Topics

Newcastle Southampton Bournemouth Leicester Brighton Nottingham Leeds Manchester United Sunday Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2023

16 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

16 hours ago
 Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

1 day ago
 Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohl ..

Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohli homecoming in IPL

1 day ago
 UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists ar ..

UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists arrested before coronation

1 day ago
 Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Totte ..

Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Tottenham back to winning ways

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.