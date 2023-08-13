Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Results - Collated

Published August 13, 2023

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Collated English Premier League results on Saturday, the first weekend of the 2023/2024 season: Arsenal 2 (Nketiah 26, Saka 32) Nottingham Forest 1 (Awoniyi 82) Bournemouth 1 (Solanke 82) West Ham 1 (Bowen 51) Brighton 4 (March 36, Joao Pedro 71-pen, Adingra 85, Ferguson 90+5) Luton 1 (Morris 81-pen) Everton 0 Fulham 1 (Decordova-Reid 73) Newcastle 5 (Tonali 6, Isak 16, 58, Wilson 77, Barnes 90+1) Aston Villa 1 (Diaby 11) Sheffield United 0 Crystal Palace 1 (Edouard 50) Playing Sunday (times GMT) Brentford v Tottenham (1300), Chelsea v Liverpool (1530) Monday Manchester United v Wolves (1900) Played FridayBurnley 0 Manchester City 3 (Haaland 4, 36, Rodri 75)

