Football: English Premier League Results - Collated
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :Collated English Premier League results on Saturday: Southampton 1 (Vestergaard 58) Manchester United 1 (James 10) Chelsea 2 (Abraham 19, 43) Sheffield United 2 (Robinson 46, Zouma 89-og) Crystal Palace 1 (Ayew 73) Aston Villa 0 Leicester 3 (Vardy 12, 73, Tielemans 41) Bournemouth 1 (Wilson 15) Manchester City 4 (De Bruyne 2, Aguero 42, 55, B Silva 79) Brighton 0 Newcastle 1 (Schar 41) Watford 1 (Hughes 2) West Ham 2 (Haller 24, Yarmolenko 56) Norwich 0 Burnley 0 Liverpool 3 (Wood 33-og, Mane 37, Firmino 80) Playing SundayEverton Wolves (1300 GMT), Arsenal v Tottenham (1530 GMT)