Football: English Premier League Table
Fri 25th September 2020 | 09:00 AM
London, Sept 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :English Premier League table before this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Leicester 2 2 0 0 7 2 6 Everton 2 2 0 0 6 2 6 Arsenal 2 2 0 0 5 1 6 Liverpool 2 2 0 0 6 3 6 Crystal Palace 2 2 0 0 4 1 6 Tottenham 2 1 0 1 5 3 3 Man City 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 Brighton 2 1 0 1 4 3 3 Aston Villa 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Leeds 2 1 0 1 7 7 3 Chelsea 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 Wolves 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 Newcastle 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 Burnley 1 0 0 1 2 4 0 Man Utd 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 West Ham 2 0 0 2 1 4 0 Sheff Utd 2 0 0 2 0 3 0 Fulham 2 0 0 2 3 7 0Southampton 2 0 0 2 2 6 0West Brom 2 0 0 2 2 8 0