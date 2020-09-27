Football: English Premier League table

(@FahadShabbir)

London, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :English Premier League table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Everton 3 3 0 0 8 3 9 Leicester 2 2 0 0 7 2 6 Arsenal 2 2 0 0 5 1 6 Liverpool 2 2 0 0 6 3 6 Crystal Palace 3 2 0 1 5 3 6 Leeds 3 2 0 1 8 7 6 Chelsea 3 1 1 1 6 6 4 Tottenham 2 1 0 1 5 3 3 Man City 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 Aston Villa 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Brighton 3 1 0 2 6 6 3 Man Utd 2 1 0 1 4 4 3 Wolves 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 Newcastle 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 Southampton 3 1 0 2 3 6 3 West Brom 3 0 1 2 5 11 1 Burnley 2 0 0 2 2 5 0 West Ham 2 0 0 2 1 4 0Fulham 2 0 0 2 3 7 0Sheff Utd 3 0 0 3 0 4 0