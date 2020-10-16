Football: English Premier League Table
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 09:50 AM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :English Premier League table (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Everton 4 4 0 0 12 5 12 Aston Villa 3 3 0 0 11 2 9 Leicester 4 3 0 1 12 7 9 Arsenal 4 3 0 1 8 5 9 Liverpool 4 3 0 1 11 11 9 Tottenham 4 2 1 1 12 5 7 Chelsea 4 2 1 1 10 6 7 Leeds 4 2 1 1 9 8 7 Newcastle 4 2 1 1 6 5 7 West Ham 4 2 0 2 8 4 6 Southampton 4 2 0 2 5 6 6 Crystal Palace 4 2 0 2 5 7 6 Wolves 4 2 0 2 4 7 6 Man City 3 1 1 1 6 7 4 Brighton 4 1 0 3 8 10 3 Man Utd 3 1 0 2 5 11 3 West Brom 4 0 1 3 5 13 1 Burnley 3 0 0 3 3 8 0Sheff Utd 4 0 0 4 1 6 0Fulham 4 0 0 4 3 11 0